USC moves up two spots for second straight week in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are No. 7 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans defeated Cal to move to 8-1 on the season. What helped them rise two spots in the poll were the losses by Clemson and Alabama this week.

Four Pac-12 teams are in the top 13 of the poll, two weeks before a Nov. 19 Showdown Saturday involving USC and UCLA in one game, and Utah and Oregon in another.

Alabama’s loss clearly knocked the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff. Clemson’s loss has the Tigers very much on the ropes in the running for a playoff spot. Bama or Clemson have made the playoff in each of the first eight years of the playoff’s existence. This could be the year which breaks that streak.

Here is the rest of the poll:

NOTRE DAME

The Irish beat Clemson.

KENTUCKY

Beat Missouri

WASHINGTON

Beat Oregon State

KANSAS STATE

Lost to Texas

UCF

Beat Memphis

ILLINOIS

Lost to Michigan State

LIBERTY

Beat Arkansas

TEXAS

Beat Kansas State

TULANE

Beat Tulsa

NC STATE

Beat Wake Forest

PENN STATE

Beat Indiana

NORTH CAROLINA

Beat Virginia

UTAH

Beat Arizona

CLEMSON

Lost to Notre Dame

ALABAMA

Lost to LSU

UCLA

Beat Arizona State

OLE MISS

The Rebels were idle

LSU

Beat Alabama

USC

Beat Cal

OREGON

Beat Colorado

TENNESSEE

Lost to Georgia

TCU

Beat Texas Tech

MICHIGAN

Beat Rutgers

OHIO STATE

Beat Northwestern

GEORGIA

Beat Tennessee

