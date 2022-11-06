USC moves up two spots for second straight week in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The USC Trojans are No. 7 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Trojans defeated Cal to move to 8-1 on the season. What helped them rise two spots in the poll were the losses by Clemson and Alabama this week.
Four Pac-12 teams are in the top 13 of the poll, two weeks before a Nov. 19 Showdown Saturday involving USC and UCLA in one game, and Utah and Oregon in another.
Alabama’s loss clearly knocked the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff. Clemson’s loss has the Tigers very much on the ropes in the running for a playoff spot. Bama or Clemson have made the playoff in each of the first eight years of the playoff’s existence. This could be the year which breaks that streak.
Here is the rest of the poll:
NOTRE DAME
The Irish beat Clemson. Follow Fighting Irish Wire for complete coverage.
KENTUCKY
Beat Missouri
WASHINGTON
Beat Oregon State
KANSAS STATE
Lost to Texas
UCF
Beat Memphis
ILLINOIS
Lost to Michigan State
LIBERTY
Beat Arkansas
TEXAS
Beat Kansas State
TULANE
Beat Tulsa
NC STATE
Beat Wake Forest
PENN STATE
Beat Indiana
NORTH CAROLINA
Beat Virginia
UTAH
Beat Arizona
CLEMSON
Lost to Notre Dame
ALABAMA
UCLA
Beat Arizona State
OLE MISS
The Rebels were idle
LSU
Beat Alabama
USC
Beat Cal — follow us for full coverage of that game and of USC football and basketball right here at Trojans Wire.
OREGON
Beat Colorado — follow Ducks Wire and Buffaloes Wire for coverage of that game, and of their two teams.
TENNESSEE
Lost to Georgia
TCU
Beat Texas Tech
MICHIGAN
Beat Rutgers — follow Wolverines Wire and Rutgers Wire for coverage of those two teams.
OHIO STATE
Beat Northwestern
GEORGIA
Beat Tennessee — follow UGA Wire and Vols Wire in the push for the College Football Playoff