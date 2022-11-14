USC moves to No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are No. 6 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Trojans defeated Colorado to move to 9-1 on the season.

We’re going to talk more about this in a separate article here at Trojans Wire, but USC is getting good news in the national rankings, and not in relationship to the College Football Playoff. Another thing is happening in the rankings which is increasing the odds of the Trojans getting a New Year’s Six bowl invite.

Ole Miss losing to Alabama knocked the Rebels down a few spots. Oregon and UCLA losing doesn’t help USC in terms of the playoff, but those results do help USC’s NY6 cause, because the Trojans are the only one-loss team left in the Pac-12. Again, we’ll explain more in a separate article, but USC’s Cotton Bowl odds are rising.

Here is the rest of the poll:

NC STATE

Lost to Boston College

OKLAHOMA STATE

Beat Iowa State

COASTAL CAROLINA

Beat Southern Mississippi

TULANE

Lost to UCF

CINCINNATI

Beat East Carolina

FLORIDA STATE

Beat Syracuse

NOTRE DAME

Beat Navy

UCF

Beat Tulane

KANSAS STATE

Beat Baylor

UCLA

Lost to Arizona

OLE MISS

Lost to Alabama

OREGON

Lost to Washington — follow Ducks Wire for full coverage of the big game against Utah this week.

PENN STATE

Beat Maryland

NORTH CAROLINA

Beat Wake Forest

UTAH

Beat Stanford

CLEMSON

Beat Louisville

ALABAMA

Beat Ole Miss

LSU

Beat Arkansas on Saturday

USC

Beat Colorado on Friday

TENNESSEE

Beat Missouri

TCU

Beat Texas

MICHIGAN

Beat Nebraska on Saturday

OHIO STATE

Beat Indiana

GEORGIA

Beat Mississippi State

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire