USC moves to No. 6 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The USC Trojans are No. 6 in the new USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Trojans defeated Colorado to move to 9-1 on the season.
We’re going to talk more about this in a separate article here at Trojans Wire, but USC is getting good news in the national rankings, and not in relationship to the College Football Playoff. Another thing is happening in the rankings which is increasing the odds of the Trojans getting a New Year’s Six bowl invite.
Ole Miss losing to Alabama knocked the Rebels down a few spots. Oregon and UCLA losing doesn’t help USC in terms of the playoff, but those results do help USC’s NY6 cause, because the Trojans are the only one-loss team left in the Pac-12. Again, we’ll explain more in a separate article, but USC’s Cotton Bowl odds are rising.
Here is the rest of the poll:
NC STATE
Lost to Boston College
OKLAHOMA STATE
Beat Iowa State
COASTAL CAROLINA
Beat Southern Mississippi
TULANE
CINCINNATI
Beat East Carolina
FLORIDA STATE
Beat Syracuse
NOTRE DAME
UCF
Beat Tulane
KANSAS STATE
Beat Baylor
UCLA
OLE MISS
OREGON
Lost to Washington — follow Ducks Wire for full coverage of the big game against Utah this week.
PENN STATE
NORTH CAROLINA
UTAH
Beat Stanford
CLEMSON
ALABAMA
Beat Ole Miss
LSU
USC
Beat Colorado on Friday
TENNESSEE
TCU
MICHIGAN
OHIO STATE
GEORGIA