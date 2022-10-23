USC moves up to No. 11 in newest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans are No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

It was another wild weekend of college football because that’s how it always goes.

UCLA-Oregon was one of the biggest games of the weekend and the big event on the Pac-12 slate. Unfortunately for Chip Kelly, his return to Eugene was ruined. The Ducks gave the UCLA Bruins their first loss of the year, 45-30. Oregon took control of the Pac-12 standings for the time being.

The USC Trojans had a week off after a gut-wrenching, one-point loss to Utah in Salt Lake City. With some more movement in college football, the Trojans now sit at No. 11 in the coaches poll.

USC, Utah, Washington State, and Arizona had the week off in the Pac-12, and Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, N.C. State, and North Carolina are other top 25 teams who had a break this weekend.

USC’s schedule is very favorable over the next few weeks: The Trojans play at Arizona, then home against both California and Colorado before facing UCLA on the road and Notre Dame at home to finish the year.

The next three games should be easy wins for Lincoln Riley’s team, and if they beat UCLA in a likely top-15 matchup, the Trojans could be sent right back into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Here is the full poll:

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon Oklahoma State Wake Forest USC Ole Miss Penn State Utah UCLA Syracuse Kentucky Illinois Cincinnati LSU North Carolina Kansas State N.C. State Tulane South Carolina

