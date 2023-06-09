USC’s most important game in the 2024 football season is the first one

We are writing a lot about the new Big Ten football schedule.

Every Big Ten team knows which opponents it will face in 2024 and 2025, and the home and road assignments are also known.

We wrote that “The Big Ten is also doing away with divisions, something the Pac-12 and ACC have recently done. The top two teams in the conference standings are the two teams which will play in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Big Ten has used a scheduling format called “flex protect plus,” in which not every team gets the same number of fixed annual opponents. Iowa has three fixed opponents — Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin — while USC has only one fixed opponent, the UCLA Bruins.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We are looking at USC’s schedule and evaluating which games are especially important in 2024. We are going to come right out and say it: The season opener versus LSU in Las Vegas is the most important game for USC next year. Why, though? You’re probably wondering what would make us arrive at such a conclusion. We’ll explain below:

WHY IS LSU THE MOST IMPORTANT GAME IN 2024?

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 22: Harold Perkins Jr. #40 of the LSU Tigers reacts after sacking Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The LSU game is the most important one for USC on the 2024 schedule not just because it’s the first one, not just because it’s a high-profile opponent, not just because it’s the SEC, but because USC’s quarterback — either Malachi Nelson or Miller Moss — will face tons of questions. It could be that either man will deliver a great 2024 season, but the LSU game invites the most uncertainty and offers the greatest potential for rough edges and growing pains. If USC can get past this hurdle with a win, that should send confidence soaring through the rest of the team for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Get more LSU news, analysis, and opinions at LSU Tigers Wire

WHY LSU, PART 2

The other central reason the LSU game is especially important is that with a 12-team playoff format, beating a high-end opponent dramatically increases the odds that USC — even if it loses twice — will easily get into the field. A 10-2 USC team with a win over LSU is making the 12-team playoff in 2024. This is not a debate. Winning this game will give USC a cushion in its Big Ten schedule and versus Notre Dame.

WHY LSU, PART 3

There’s one more central reason why LSU is the most important game for USC in 2024: It’s a neutral-site game. USC gets Michigan, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame all at home. Penn State is the only especially tough true road game. The other road games are tricky, but PSU is a nasty road assignment. Because the LSU game is in Las Vegas, USC gets a chance to post a big win away from the Coliseum but not in a true road environment. It’s the best way to boost the 2024 resume without playing a road game.

Advertisement

The

WHY NOT MICHIGAN?

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to a play against Purdue during the second half of the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Why wouldn’t Michigan be the most important 2024 game for USC? It’s a fair question. To be sure, it’s an enormous game. We can say this much: If USC loses the LSU game, this becomes a lot more essential for the Trojans. However, if they beat LSU, the Trojans could lose to Michigan and still have some margin for error in the playoff chase. LSU, though, is the first domino. The significance of the Michigan game is considerable in its own right, but it does depend to a degree on what happens in USC-LSU.

Get more Michigan news, analysis, and opinions at Wolverines Wire

WHY NOT WISCONSIN?

Dec 26, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell during Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin game is as important as the Michigan game, possibly more, but we don’t know when those two Big Ten games will be played within the 2024 schedule. Will they be played in October or November? We don’t know. We also don’t know how the off week and the Trojans’ road trips will be arranged.

Advertisement

We will say this: If the Wisconsin game is before the Michigan game, that becomes more important, because if USC beats LSU and then Wisconsin, with Michigan on the calendar in November as a late-season game, the Trojans might have already wrapped up a playoff spot before facing Michigan. At least, they will be on the doorstep of a playoff berth and will likely have ample margin for error.

Get more Wisconsin news, analysis, and opinions at Badgers Wire

WHY NOT NOTRE DAME?

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman pauses after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame game, coming at the end of the season, obviously matters a great deal to USC fans, alumni, coaches, and players. Yet, if the Trojans beat LSU, then Michigan, then Wisconsin, and also Penn State, they will have likely wrapped up a playoff berth. Only if they suffer an unlikely stumble elsewhere would this game be a must-win for playoff purposes. To that extent, the Notre Dame game’s full value depends on other results earlier in the season.

Advertisement

Get more Notre Dame news, analysis, and opinions at Fighting Irish Wire

WHY NOT PENN STATE?

Penn State football head coach James Franklin bumps fists with a recruit as he and the rest of the Nittany Lions arrive at Beaver Stadium to take on Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College.

The Penn State game is the toughest USC road trip on the 2024 schedule. Yet, if the Trojans clean up at home and win that LSU neutral-site game in Vegas, the Men of Troy should still be good for the playoff.

Get more Penn State news, analysis, and opinions at Nittany Lions Wire

THE BIG TEN SCHEDULE IN 2024

USC doesn’t have to play Ohio State in 2024. The Trojans play Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, and UCLA, in addition to the teams we have mentioned above. USC should win those six games without too many worries or problems. San Jose State is also another game the Trojans should comfortably claim.

Advertisement

USC’s 2024 schedule provides five especially tough games: LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Penn State. If USC goes 3-2 in those five games and finishes its season 10-2 — and does not play in the Big Ten Championship Game — that should very likely be enough to reach a 12-team playoff. The schedule is both manageable and tough — manageable enough to rack up eight or nine wins without too much effort, and tough enough that if USC does reach 10 wins, the playoff resume will look very good to the selection committee.

Get more Ohio State news, analysis, and opinions at Buckeyes Wire

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

One thing to keep in mind: If USC goes 10-2 and does make the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, the Trojans probably would need to win that game to make a 12-team playoff.

If USC goes 11-1, it would be safely in a 12-team playoff even if it lost the Big Ten Championship Game.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire