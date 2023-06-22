Is USC in the mix for the new No. 1 player in the state of Arizona ?

Five-star Class of 2024 defensive end Elijah Rushing is from Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. Rushing is listed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Arizona now that quarterback Dylan Raiola has transferred to Buford (Georgia).

Rushing is the No. 17 recruit in the Class of 2024. The Salpointe star is the fourth-ranked edge rusher in the country and the top-ranked recruit in Arizona.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher has yet to set a commitment date, but Oregon and Notre Dame are the favorites to land the five-star lineman.

Arizona, USC, Tennessee, Florida, UCLA, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Washington, Florida State are also in the mix. Overall Rushing has obtained over 30 offers.

In his two years as a starter, Rushing has totaled 178 tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks, and 59 hurries.

“He’s strong,” Salpointe coach Eric Rogers told Tucson.com. “It comes down to Elijah embracing the process. We hear it all the time and it’s kind of a cliché, but he loves the process. He loves the daily habits to become great. A lot of the time, it’s not about the final outcome; it’s the daily grind and daily process of waking up every day with a purpose. For Elijah, that’s just part of his nature.”

More 12-Pack Podcast!

College 12-Pack podcast looks at 10 best college football games of 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire