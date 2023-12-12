USC misses out on elite FCS transfer cornerback

Everyone involved with college football thought that the 2023 transfer portal was going to be chaotic when it opened, and it has been all of that and more with over 2,000 Division I football players already in.

USC missed out on Ethan Robinson, the former Bucknell cornerback the Trojans offered last week. Robinson has officially committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In his 31-game career at Bucknell, Robinson made 154 tackles, had 25 pass breakups and intercepted five passes. Robinson moved onto the radar of Power Five programs in an All-Patriot League 2023 season in which he made 50 tackles, including three for loss, and intercepted three passes.

Since entering the portal, he was one of the most sought-after corners. He picked up offers from Purdue, Houston, Syracuse, Arkansas, NC State, Auburn, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Illinois, USC, West Virginia, UCF, Charlotte, Arizona State, Memphis, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Liberty and UMass.

“Thank you to all the coaches that took their time to evaluate me and give me an opportunity,” Robinson said on X. “I will no longer be going on any visits. I am committed to the University of Minnesota. Go Gophers!”

USC will face him in the Big Ten.

