USC, Miller Moss might have the advantage against Michigan, Alex Orji

CBS Sports college football analyst Blake Brockermeyer is clearly concerned about Michigan’s quarterback situation. Brockermeyer doesn’t know what to expect when Michigan faces USC and the other teams on its 2024 schedule. USC’s Miller Moss is a higher-rated quarterback than Michigan’s Alex Orji.

Here’s Brockermeyer on Orji:

“Although Michigan’s coaches are confident in his running skills, his passing ability remains largely untested. Former coach Jim Harbaugh praised Orji’s arm talent, noting his high school stats of over 2,000 passing yards, a 51% completion rate, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Michigan is expected to use heavy formations to emphasize the run, as Orji’s passing capabilities are still unknown outside the team. He may either continue in his situational role from last year or be surpassed by a more traditional passer.”

Moss threw six touchdown passes for USC in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. We haven’t seen Orji do anything of the sort at Michigan. Maybe Orji will be a dynamic runner who doesn’t need to throw the ball that much, but if the Michigan-USC game on Sept. 21 comes down to which quarterback throws the ball better, the Trojans will like their chances.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire