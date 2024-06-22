USC and Michigan football fans can relate to each other in the Big Ten

USC football fans and Michigan football fans can relate to each other. USC is trying to get over the hump right now as a football program. Three years ago, in the summer of 2021, Michigan was trying to turn the corner after several frustrating seasons under Jim Harbaugh.

Then everything changed, as we wrote:

“Harbaugh struggled in his first few seasons at Michigan. He was on the other side of the rivalry with Ohio State. For several years, it was Harbaugh and Michigan who couldn’t figure out the Buckeyes. Beginning in 2021, however, Harbaugh cracked the code and began to beat Ryan Day and Ohio State. Michigan’s three-game winning streak against the Buckeyes paved the way for three straight Big Ten championships and three College Football Playoff berths, the last of which led to Michigan’s first national title since 1997.”

How did Michigan change its future, which is exactly what USC is trying to do right now? We talked to Michigan analyst T.J. Ronin at The Voice of College Football. The discussion is at the 30:40 mark of the video below:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire