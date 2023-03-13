USC men’s NCAA Tournament results

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament despite losing to Arizona State early in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Andy Enfield has done well since coming to Southern California. The Trojans will try to make another improbable run.

The Trojan men’s team doesn’t have the accolades and historical achievements of the women’s program by any means. The women won two national championships in the 1980s. In fact, the NCAA Tournament appearances for USC haven’t occurred very much over a larger span of time, and the Trojans have a lot of early exits.

Here are the best results for USC in the history of the program, beginning with a Final Four appearance back in 1940:

1940: USC LOSES IN FINAL FOUR

Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of Municipal Auditorium, where USC played in the 1940 Final Four against Kansas.

USC lost to Kansas in the Final Four, 43-42. Coach Sam Barry guided the Trojans to the top tier of the college basketball world. Read our full series on Sam Barry here at Trojans Wire.

1954: FINAL FOUR LOSS

Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of Municipal Auditorium, where USC lost in the 1954 Final Four national semifinals to the Bradley Braves.

USC fell to Bradley in the Final Four in 1954 and then lost the third-place game to Penn State. This is the last time USC made the Men’s Final Four.

1961: REGIONAL 3RD PLACE LOSS TO LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

USC plays Oregon in men’s basketball at the Galen Center. USC defeated Oregon in the 1961 NCAA Tournament, 81-79. The Trojans didn’t reach the NCAA Tournament for another 18 years due to UCLA’s dominance of the Pac-8.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

USC lost to Loyola Marymount in the 3rd place regional game. This was a Sweet 16 result before the term “Sweet 16” became commonplace in college basketball. USC did not get back to the Sweet 16 until 2001, a 40-year gap.

2001: ELITE EIGHT LOSS TO DUKE

Sam Clancy #50 of the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans takes a shot during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. USC made the Elite Eight in 2001, before losing to Duke in the East Regional Final in Philadelphia. This remains USC's only Elite Eight since the 1954 Final Four season.

USC made the Elite Eight with wins over Oklahoma State, Boston College, and Kentucky before falling to Duke. USC denied Kentucky a chance to face Duke in a rematch of the 1992 East Regional final, regarded by many as the greatest college basketball game ever played.

2007: USC TO THE SWEET 16

Kevin Durant #35 of the Texas Longhorns dribbles the ball near the sideline against Dwight Lewis #15 of the USC Trojans during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Memorial Arena on March 18, 2007 in Spokane, Washington. USC reached the Sweet 16 for just the second time since 1961.

USC beat Kevin Durant and the Texas Longhorns but lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

2021: USC TO THE ELITE EIGHT

Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate after the game in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Southern California Trojans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

USC’s stunning run included wins over Drake, Kansas, and Oregon before the Trojans fell to Gonzaga.

