New USC men’s hoops pod reviews Mountain sweep, previews Arizona homestand

This is March. USC men’s basketball is trying to close the sale and secure an NCAA Tournament bid. The outlook is certainly a lot brighter after the road sweep of Colorado and Utah. The Trojans collected two road wins against non-cupcake opponents. The selection committee will love that. Now the Men of Troy have to get more work done to move closer to an at-large bid. They host Arizona on Thursday and Arizona State on Saturday.

Crunch time has arrived. The decisive month of the year in college basketball has arrived. We’re your home for complete USC hoops coverage, men and women, at Trojans Wire.

Our latest podcast looks at the past week of games, previews the final homestand of the season against the Arizona schools, and evaluates the ever-changing bubble picture for USC, which is providing good results right now but could take a negative turn in the days ahead.

Bottom line: USC has to continue to win.

Ian Hest produced our latest podcast:

