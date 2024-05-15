USC men’s basketball will be part of 2025 Maui Invitational

The USC men’s basketball team will be part of the prestigious Maui Invitational “Feast Week” Thanksgiving tournament in 2025. The USC Athletic Department produced this release:

“The USC men’s basketball team under the direction of head coach Eric Musselman has been invited to play in the 2025 Maui Invitational, to be held at historic Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hi., from Nov. 24-26, 2025. The Trojans will be joined by a premier field which includes 156 NCAA Tournament appearances, 19 Final Fours and five national titles. The eight-team field for the 42nd annual Maui Invitational will also include Baylor, Chaminade, North Carolina State, Oregon, Seton Hall, Texas and UNLV.

The Trojans will be playing in their third Maui Invitational, also participating in 1999 and 2012.”

This is a year and a half away, but USC diving into the Maui Invitational is a clear and direct sign that Eric Musselman wants the Trojans to be challenged by the nation’s best teams. He will be aggressive in nonconference scheduling, something Andy Enfield usually refrained from doing at USC (though this past season was an exception).

