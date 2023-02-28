Giants, Dexter Lawrence have talked long-term extension

Pac-12 Network

Earns the honor after scoring the first perfect 10 of her career to win vault and help Utah to the third-best score in program history (198.550) in a top-10 victory over No. 6 California. The reigning NCAA Champion on vault became the first Ute to score a 10.0 on vault since 2020. The senior won her fourth title of the season. Added a 9.875 on the floor against Cal and a 9.875 on the floor earlier in the week at Arizona State . Ranks 12th nationally on the vault (9.90). First weekly award of the season for Rucker and sixth overall of her career.