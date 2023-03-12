USC men’s basketball makes the 2023 NCAA Tournament

It wasn’t a surprise when it was announced on Sunday afternoon, but the USC Trojans men’s basketball team has officially made the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Andy Enfield’s team won 20-plus games again, earned the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, and came into the Pac-12 Tournament on the positive side of the bubble conversation.

All the stars were aligned, and the Trojans now have made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time if you count the 2020 pandemic season. Enfield’s stature continues to rise after an impressive turnaround of the program.

USC made the NCAA Tournament this season despite not having Vince Iwuchukwu for the first two months of the season, and not for the past few games against Arizona State. The Trojans also lost Isaiah Mobley to the pros and did not have the rebounding and toughness of Chevez Goodwin, who used up his eligibility last year. Enfield and his staff were able to reassemble the pieces of a new-look roster and get enough production — and defense — to survive. It’s a terrific achievement for a program which continues to display consistency and stability.

