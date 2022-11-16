USC men’s basketball lands Isaiah Collier, nation’s No. 1 recruit

What an amazing 30 hours for USC basketball — not men’s basketball, not women’s basketball, but both hoops programs at USC.

On Tuesday, the women’s basketball program and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb secured the commitment of Juju Watkins, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, who grew up just a few miles from the USC campus.

On Wednesday, the men’s basketball program and head coach Andy Enfield secured the commitment of Isaiah Collier, the nation’s top-ranked recruit.

What an amazing double achievement for the Women and Men of Troy. Game-changing basketball players choosing USC on consecutive days rates as a memorable occasion … and if these programs significantly grow as a result of what we have just seen, these two days will become far more memorable in the course of time.

Here is national reaction to the successful Collier recruitment by Andy Enfield and his staff:

THE NEWS

THE HEADLINE

It's a Galen Center coup. For the second time in two days, the nation's No. 1 prospect has picked USC basketball. Five-star point guard Isaiah Collier commits to @USC_Hoops:https://t.co/6fwgbJpwLn pic.twitter.com/Wf8lKYhoX4 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 16, 2022

FIGHT ON

✌️ — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) November 16, 2022

SEEMS PRETTY GOOD

Isaiah Collier is the best passer in high school basketball. Elite playmaker with a competitive edge that sets the table for those around him. Has a chance to exit high school as USC’s first ever No. 1 recruit in the modern recruiting era. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) November 16, 2022

DOUBLE NUMBER ONES

Back ✌🏽 Back #1 for USC ❤️💛 — gavin morris (@DaGman7) November 16, 2022

FURTHER READING

Why family played a key role in Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 player in the country, picking USC:https://t.co/MdlfQTyEAX pic.twitter.com/rtfj22HVQa — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 16, 2022

HIGH-IMPACT

USC signed the best men's and women's basketball recruits in the country. I did not expect this to happen literally ever in my lifetime. — Mike Piellucci (@mikelikessports) November 16, 2022

NATIONAL COMMENTATORS TAKE NOTE

Five-Star prospect Isaiah Collier has announced a commitment to USC. Collier is the top PG in the 2023 class. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 16, 2022

SCOUTING REPORT

BREAKING: 2023 5-Star Isaiah Collier Commits To USC – Player Breakdown

– How He Will Fit In His Freshman Season

– Overall Skill Set READ 👇🏾https://t.co/XEhEIAZA4e pic.twitter.com/KKLJAuTjl0 — The Circuit (@TheCircuit) November 16, 2022

MORE SCOUTING REPORTS

247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein breaks down what #USC is getting in five-star point guard Isaiah Collier:https://t.co/3zvnlaURi4 pic.twitter.com/mz9WusczF3 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 16, 2022

ELITE TALENT

2023 @USC Recruits and their national rankings per @247Sports FB: #3 Malachi Nelson – 5 ⭐️

#4 Zachariah Branch – 5 ⭐️ MBB: #1 Isaiah Collier – 5⭐️ WBB: #1 Juju Watkins – 5⭐️@USC_Athletics is building something special. They don’t miss. — Carlo Jiménez (@__carlojimenez) November 16, 2022

CINCINNATI MISSES OUT

Telling a UC fan where Isaiah Collier committed pic.twitter.com/4ELO8RaY49 — Cappin X (@CapX34) November 16, 2022

THREAD

Isaiah Collier chooses USC🔥 The consensus top 5 recruit is ranked as the highest ranked PG in the country. 6’4 floor-general has a crazy skillset and is a consistent shooter form deep. Highlights on thread below👇 pic.twitter.com/2k0Qw8ag4c — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) November 16, 2022

IMPORTANT NOTE

The class includes his Wheeler teammate Arrinten Page and Silas Demary Jr. pic.twitter.com/5122uDsM55 — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) November 16, 2022

KEY INSIGHT

USC has built through the post for the last several years, but Collier's addition finally gives Andy Enfield the point guard he's been searching for since Jordan McLaughlin — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 16, 2022

TOP-10 CLASS

USC has landed the commitment of No. 1 overall prospect Isaiah Collier. The Trojans now have a top-10 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle.https://t.co/bHSgmNLXfM — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 16, 2022

VIDEO

Isaiah Collier returned from injury last week and reminded everyone why he's top-rated point guard in the class of 2023. @isaiahcollier04 I @TheSkillFactory I @tsfmack2023 Summer Scouting Series: EYBL's best guards https://t.co/w299YS6lsX pic.twitter.com/3C5SaURpop — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) August 13, 2022

ENFIELD GETS THE JOB DONE

Five-star guard and Top 5 prospect Isaiah Collier just committed to USC. What Andy Enfield has done at USC, remains one of the best program building jobs no one ever talks about. Consistent winner. Consistent tourney team. NBA players. Just keeps getting better at 'SC — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 16, 2022

BUILDING DEPTH

Isaiah Collier, the top-ranked uncommitted senior and one of the elite guards in high school basketball, has committed to USC. Andy Enfield and the Trojans now have a top-10 recruiting class for the second straight year. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 16, 2022

MORE HIGHLIGHTS

Isaiah Collier is the best passer/playmaker in the 2023 class. He displays great court vision and feel for his surroundings on the court making plays for himself and teammates. 📌:@SHReport @isaiahcollier04 @_CoachShep_ @WheelerHoops @lthompson4lt @TheSkillFactory pic.twitter.com/JOM8tYUIE8 — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) November 16, 2022

