USC men’s basketball faces Oregon on the road to begin Pac-12 play

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team has not performed up to expectations this season. It has a 6-5 record. The Trojans have lost four of the last six games despite Bronny James making his return recently, and questions are swirling about Andy Enfield’s future.

On Thursday, USC begins Pac-12 play with a road game against the Oregon Ducks. It will be a tough test, as it usually is for road games in the conference.

Oregon has some issues. Jesse Zarzuela was recently ruled out for the season. Dana Altman’s team is off to an 8-3 start and has losses against Santa Clara, Alabama, and Syracuse.

Oregon’s last game was an 84-70 win over Kent State. Jermain Couisnard led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds after scoring just 11 combined in the previous two games.

The Ducks have six players averaging double figures, but one of them is N’Faly Dante, who played just one game and is hoping to return soon.

The Trojans made easy work of their last game against Alabama State, winning by 20 the last time out in an encouraging performance, but they have a difficult Pac-12 opener against the Ducks.

They have a lot to prove.

