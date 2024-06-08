USC men’s basketball will face Saint Mary’s on Thanksgiving Day

USC men’s basketball has a prime opponent on its nonconference schedule this coming season. The Trojans, whose roster has been filled primarily with arrivals from the transfer portal in a hectic two-month period under new coach Eric Musselman, will face the Saint Mary’s Gaels and coach Randy Bennett on Thanksgiving Day. It’s the second straight year that USC will play a game on Thanksgiving. Last year the Trojans played Seton Hall. The game will be in Palm Desert, California, near the site of the Indian Wells tennis tournament. The game is part of the Acrisure Classic, with USC then facing Arizona State or New Mexico on Friday depending on Thursday’s results.

These two games should give USC a strength of schedule boost. New Mexico was an NCAA Tournament team last season. Saint Mary’s was a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament one year ago. If SMC remains a strong team this coming season, a win over the Gaels would significantly boost USC’s resume.

IT’S TIME ⏰ Tickets for the Acrisure Classic are on sale NOW! Gobble up seats in the SMC section's: 108, 109, 110, or 14, and pack Acrisure Arena with Gaels fans to watch as they take on USC on Thanksgiving Day at 6PM. Click the link to get yours!https://t.co/JMlZzjqdUD pic.twitter.com/8m1nam05im — Saint Mary's Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) June 7, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire