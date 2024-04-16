USC’s McKenzie Forbes picked No. 28 by L.A. Sparks in WNBA draft

The USC Trojans placed multiple players in the 2024 WNBA draft. The first one off the board was McKenzie Forbes at No. 28 to the Los Angeles Sparks. Forbes was a central performer for USC women’s basketball this past season, helping JuJu Watkins and the Women of Troy reach the Elite Eight.

Lindsay Gottlieb, who coached Forbes at Cal several years ago before going to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and then returning to the college game at USC, reunited with Forbes and brought her from Harvard via the transfer portal. Forbes proved to be an essential piece of the supporting-cast puzzle for USC, becoming a dependable and trusted teammate for Watkins in her freshman season. Forbes was a veteran voice Watkins looked up to and learned from. Forbes was able to play off JuJu and get open looks for 3-pointers. When she knocked them down, USC was an extremely tough team to beat. Forbes hit very big shots in March, starring in USC’s win over Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game. She also made very significant contributions to NCAA Tournament wins over Kansas in the second round and Baylor in the Sweet 16.

The Sparks are getting a smart, tough, selfless, team-first player who is willing to defend and rebound and do the dirty work at all times. When her shots aren’t falling, Forbes will still give maximum effort at the defensive end, the mark of a mature two-way basketball player. We wish Forbes the best of luck in the WNBA.

USC’s McKenzie Forbes stays local — the Sparks officially take her with the 28th pick in the WNBA draft. For #Sparks fans, here’s who you’re getting in Forbes, a fearless competitor who was USC’s clutch bucket-getter in their late-season run:https://t.co/mdjARUmnsI — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 16, 2024

