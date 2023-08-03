USC and Maryland pushing Penn State in recruitment of 4-star OLB Jaylen Harvey

Pass rushers are now a premium position at every level of football. That makes recruiting them a particularly competitive business. One prospect getting plenty of suitors for his services is Quince Orchard (Md.) four-star outside linebacker Jaylen Harvey.

Penn State has been the favorite to get Harvey’s commitment for a while now. However, according to Adam Friedman at Rivals, both USC and Maryland are still in the race and are making it a difficult decision.

“Harvey has wanted to get his commitment out of the way before the season starts, and it looks like we could have a resolution sooner rather than later. Penn State has been the longtime favorite, but Maryland and USC are making this a very difficult decision. The Terps made a strong impression during their official visit in June, while the Trojans rolled out the red carpet for Harvey when he was in L.A. for his official visit. The strong connections he has at Penn State still appear to be pulling most of the weight here, so the Nittany Lions are still the pick.”

In addition to Penn State, USC and Maryland Harvey has offers from 20 other schools around the country.

However, according to On3’s prediction model, the Nittany Lions remain heavy favorites (92.4%) to get Harvey’s commitment. Maryland is next at 2.1%, followed by USC at 1.5%.

Getting Harvey would be another feather in the cap for Penn State’s class of 2024, which currently ranks fifth in the nation.

More football stories

Top-ten 2024 recruit Dylan Stewart commits to South Carolina

Watch: Mater Dei RB hurdles over defender at first padded practice

Story originally appeared on High School Sports