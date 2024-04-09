USC’s MarShawn Lloyd lands with Chargers in new NFL mock draft

Jim Harbaugh and the new-look Los Angeles Chargers have a new identity based on running the football and protecting superstar quarterback Justin Herbert. USC’s MarShawn Lloyd might figure into Harbaugh’s plans, but we won’t know for sure until the 2024 NFL draft unfolds in two weeks.

L.A. added Gus Edwards from the Baltimore Ravens and has Isaiah Spiller on its depth chart as well. Those veteran additions are notable, but they don’t eliminate the possibility of bringing some youth and added depth into their running back room. The Bolts might want to take a running back early in the upcoming NFL draft.

Marshawn Lloyd has entered the chat, ladies and gentlemen. Chargers Wire has Lloyd going to the Bolts in a new mock draft.

Lloyd spent three seasons with South Carolina. He transferred to USC ahead of the 2023 season and finished fifth among Pac-12 runners with 74.6 rushing yards per game as the lead meal-ticket running back for Lincoln Riley. In 11 appearances last season, Lloyd ran for 820 yards and nine touchdowns on 116 carries.

