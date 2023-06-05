USC’s Mark Carrier, Dennis Thurman make 2024 College FB Hall of Fame ballot

The new College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which will be used for the selection of members in the Class of 2024, has been released.

Two USC Trojans made the ballot, both from the secondary.

Mark Carrier and Dennis Thurman are two elite players from the Men of Troy’s glorious past. USC has had two Mark Carriers, so we remind you that this Mark Carrier (the one on the Hall of Fame ballot) is the safety, not the wide receiver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The National Football Foundation offered notes on each player in conjunction with the ballot release.

On Carrier, the NFF gathered these details:

“Two-time First Team All-American (1988-89), earning unanimous honors in 1989…1989 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection…Led the Pac-10 in interceptions in 1989 with seven.”

This was the entry for Thurman:

“Two-time First Team All-American who led Trojans to four consecutive postseason wins, including the 1974 national championship at the Rose Bowl…Two-time all-conference selection who helped USC to two Pac-8 titles.”

Advertisement

We have written about Carrier and Thurman. Check our archives for more on these and other USC Trojans who made it big in the NFL.

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire