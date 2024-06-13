USC’s Marcelles Williams named top-100 impact freshman in 2024

Before the 2024 college football season, all sorts of top-25 and top-100 lists are being published. If you are wondering how many USC Trojans are viewed as top-100 freshmen heading into the new season, one managed to crack the list at 247Sports. Marcelles Williams received recognition as a USC young pup who could make an immediate impact:

247Sports wrote:

“Even with USC’s three highest snap-takers from last season moving on, there’s more depth in the USC cornerback room than there has been in recent years. But we’d still expect Williams to carve out some playing time. He showed up big this spring, including nabbing an impressive leaping interception in the spring game.”

There is a lot of natural skepticism about the USC defense, given how bad it was the past two years under Alex Grinch. However, Lincoln Riley completely overhauled the coaching staff and has installed defensive assistants with more X-and-O chops and generally better football coaching credentials. Marcelles Williams stands to benefit from that improved coaching. If he does make a huge impact on the USC defense this season, chances are the Trojans will surpass expectations and make a run at the College Football Playoff.

