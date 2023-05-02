USC makes top three for California-based 2024 four-star linebacker

A linebacker wants to play for one of the big boys in college football. Four-star 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has sifted through a lot of details and weighed his options. Before making his ultimate choice, he is still considering Notre Dame, USC and the Buckeyes of Ohio State.

That’s the top three for the California linebacker. Viliamu-Asa’s recruitment has three blue-blood finalists.

Viliamu-Asa, via St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), is one of the nation’s top linebackers. He is rated the No. 103 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 69 in the Top247 rankings.

“That’s the local school for me and I’ve been to USC more than any other program. I grew up liking USC a lot and it feels like home when I’m there. Lincoln Riley has done a great job rebuilding the program and I’m very comfortable with coach Grinch and coach Odom. I talk to them on a regular basis and I know I’m a high priority for them. I see a lot of opportunity at USC for sure.”

He’ll head to USC June 2-4.

