USC makes top group for 4-star receiver Terrance Moore

Terrance Moore — also referred to as T.J. Moore — will enhance any wide receiver room he joins in college. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior narrowed down his list to a top 13 with Texas A&M making the cut. In addition to the Aggies, the other programs on the list are Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee and the USC Trojans.

Moore plays for Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida. He has a large catch radius at 6-foot-3. In recent years, the team has lacked big-bodied wide receivers.

As a junior this past season, Moore caught 42 passes for 1,012 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 24 yards per reception.

Moore’s size and his ability to win 50-50 balls in the air are very attractive qualities for any coach who wants to upgrade his wide receiver room. USC has lost a measure of big-bodied receivers with the departure of Kyle Ford. The Trojans could use this type of receiver. We will see how the rest of this recruitment unfolds.

