USC makes top eight for 2025 five-star edge rusher Nasir Wyatt

On Wednesday, elite five-star edge rusher and linebacker Nasir Wyatt announced his top eight in his recruitment, which included the USC Trojans. Wyatt, who plays at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana (Calif.), included USC, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas, and Alabama.

Wyatt is rated by the 247Sports composite as the No. 20 player in 2025, the No. 1 prospect in the state of California, and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation.

The 6-foot-2, 210 pounder was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and Trinity League Defensive MVP. He had 27.5 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles as a sophomore.

Wyatt obviously jumps off the page as a high-end talent and a home-grown prospect USC needs to keep in Southern California. This is the kind of prospect who far too frequently eluded the Trojans under Clay Helton. USC has to find a way to make a stand and retain the very best players produced in its own back yard.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei '25 LB Nasir Wyatt cut his list to eight on Wednesday and broke down his finalists including who's recruiting him hardest, his next potential visit and what school looks good to make his next cut to three following the season https://t.co/HxAbPTzZCk pic.twitter.com/pHQlPbxGSt — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) September 28, 2023

