USC makes top 8 schools for Maryland native Mike Williams

USC, Michigan State, Miami, West Virginia, South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia Tech made the final eight for three-star offensive lineman Mike Williams. The Trojans hope to add another prospect to the 2024 class.

Williams is a top prospect from the state of Maryland, playing at Flowers High School in Springdale. He is a fast riser on the 2024 board.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Williams is rated the No. 1,081 overall prospect and the No. 86 offensive tackle via the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 81 offensive tackle prospect in the 247Sports rankings.

The tape of Williams shows that he is still a very raw prospect, but his strength is literally his size. He plays bully ball up front. Williams may have been too reliant on his size for success, but he is still young and can improve even before he steps on a college campus.

The Trojans hold a single commitment in the 2024 class, four-star tight end Joey Olsen.

Blessed and thankful to be in this position! I will be focusing on these 8 schools! pic.twitter.com/Bi0k5DjuxY — Mike Williams (@Mike4kk) March 25, 2023

