USC makes top 8 for 2024 Virginia linebacker

Salem, Virginia, native and four-star 2024 linebacker Chris Cole tweeted out his top eight schools earlier this week, with the USC Trojans making the cut.

Cole, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker, is ranked the 15th best at his position and 155th overall. He’s the No. 1 linebacker in the state of Virginia and the No. 1 overall player in Virginia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Prospect Profile

Hometown/High School: Salem, Va./Salem

Height/Weight: 6-3/210

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, USC, Florida, Penn State, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Nebraska, Arkansas, Stanford, Maryland, Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Syracuse, and Duke.

The top schools for Cole are Virginia Tech, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Miami, USC and Notre Dame.

USC is trying to land another linebacker, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. The St. John Bosco product will make his announcement on July 23. USC is battling Notre Dame and Ohio State for KVA. If that recruitment doesn’t produce a victory, this linebacker recruitment in Virginia offers the Trojans a chance to compensate.

Chris Cole is one of the reasons why I drive the entire country to visit just about every top player in person. I like everyone else had a rated as a 3* Until I saw him. In person and on film Super impressive. A few months ago immediately bumped him up to a 4*+ and most followed. https://t.co/WcTnAHSpp0 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) July 7, 2023

