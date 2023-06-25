USC makes top 3 for Class of 2024 D-lineman in Pennsylvania

USC continues to go into Big Ten locales for players who will be part of the Big Ten era. Hailing from Landsville (Pa.) Hempfield High School, three-star defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale is a high-priority recruit. The Cardinal and Gold are working hard to get into the 2024 class to add depth in the trenches.

Palepale, originally from Alaska, is choosing among USC, Michigan, and Penn State. Palepale emerged from the weekend garnering multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating he’ll be a Michigan Wolverine, but I would not count out the Trojans.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Palepale is rated the 756 overall prospect and the No. 78 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite. He is also a three-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings, listed as the No. 56 defensive line prospect and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania.

Palepale, who also plays basketball and throws the discus, played both defensive tackle and offensive tackle last season. He plays left tackle on offense and moves around the line of scrimmage on defense, the side of the ball that first brought him to the attention of Division I colleges.

A fun fact about Palepale: His cousin is Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

