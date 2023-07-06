USC makes Phil Steele’s 2023 college football preseason top 25

The 2023 college football season will kick off Aug. 26 with Week Zero.

The season will conclude with the College Football Playoff. The AllState Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl Game will host College Football Playoff semifinal contests on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl winners will play in the national championship game on Jan. 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

2023 will be the final season in which the College Football Playoff will use a four-team format. A 12-team College Football Playoff format will debut in 2024.

College football guru Phil Steele compiled the 2023 iteration of his Preseason Top 40 rankings. Steele offered two important guidelines about his latest rankings that include interviews with coaches throughout the year:

“My preseason rankings are not my power ratings,” Steele said. “These rankings take into account the totality of the circumstances that I feel each team will face in the 2023 season such as schedule strength, foes’ schedules (coming off byes), experience edges at the start of the year, and so forth.”

USC comes in ranked as the No.7 team in the nation. Steele placed the Trojans as a title hopeful just outside of his top five.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams is back under center, giving USC arguably the nation’s most talented quarterback room. He projects to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has plenty of weapons in his arsenal, even with Jordan Addison off to the NFL.

Insert Arizona wideout Dorian Singer, among others, from the portal. The way the 2022 season ended for USC left a bad taste in the mouths of Lincoln Riley and his staff, the kind of loss that could motivate this team to reach the final four.

