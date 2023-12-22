USC makes the list of top schools for elite 2025 four-star running back

Signing day for the 2024 class just occurred, but the 2025 recruiting trail is still hot for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, who cracked the top 10 for 2025 Florida native and four-star running back Byron Louis.

Louis’s top 10 consists of USC, Florida State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, USC, and Oklahoma.

Louis plays high school football for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is ranked as the No. 193 recruit in the class of 2025. Louis is the No. 19 running back and No. 27 player in Florida, per 247Sports.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back had a stellar year with 160 carries, 1,224 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

USC has a lot to restock in its running back room after a lot of changes in 2023. The Trojans need to be able to run the ball to gain time of possession and minimize exposure to a defense which, while likely to be better in 2024 than it was in 2023, probably won’t perform at an elite standard due to the transition from Alex Grinch to D’Anton Lynn.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire