USC makes 2025 North Carolina defensive end’s top 12

Bryce Davis is a four-star defensive lineman from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. He totaled 85 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks during his sophomore season. He earned third-team all-state honors. Davis has narrowed his top schools to a list of 12.

USC, Alabama, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Tennessee. He’s taken trips to every school on his list except Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, and USC.

Davis is a unanimous four-star prospect from the Class of 2025, according to On3.com, 247Sports.com, ESPN, and Rivals.com. Rivals ranks him as the No. 2 player in the state from his class, while ESPN and 247Sports have him at No. 3. On3 lists him at No. 4 prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

We have written about schools such as Rutgers recruiting in North Carolina to find a new edge by going outside a traditional recruiting area or radius.

USC is clearly trying to make the same effort. We will see if it pays off.

