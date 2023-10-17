USC loss to Notre Dame is made worse by one important fact

As bad as USC’s loss to Notre Dame was on its own terms, one background detail makes it even worse.

Yes, losing by 28 points and having a terrible offensive performance are really bad without any other contextual details being added to the pile. However, one other aspect of this game makes USC’s no-show even less acceptable.

Notre Dame had far more reason to be tired and to throw in a less-than-fully-vigorous performance.

We asked Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski if Notre Dame’s loss to Louisville was the product of looking ahead to USC.

Skepkowski pointed out something different:

“I think it was more of a team that was flat out emotionally exhausted. Two weeks before they lost as hyped a game as Notre Dame has had in 18 years in the final second (to Ohio State). A week later it took a miracle drive to get by Duke. As much as we like to think 18-22 year olds can just show up and turn it on, the reality is that is nearly impossible. I think the Louisville game speaks as much to that as anything.”

Notre Dame was emotionally spent. The Irish played seven straight weeks heading into this game. USC had the off week on September 16 and should have been physically and mentally fresher. The fact that Notre Dame physically dominated USC is embarrassing.

The Trojans have to grow a spine. Period.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire