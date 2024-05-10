USC loses yet another battle for a transfer portal defensive tackle

This is getting old — and alarming — for USC football. The Trojans, who lost Isaiah Raikes to the transfer portal in the offseason and very clearly needed to build back a measure of lost depth on the defensive line, continue to swing and miss for transfer portal defensive tackles. Jay’Viar Suggs is the latest. He eliminated USC from his list, settling on a top four of Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and LSU. USC really doesn’t want Suggs to land at Michigan or LSU, two of the toughest opponents the Trojans will face on their 2024 schedule.

The pickings in the transfer portal were already slim for defensive tackles. Now USC has even fewer options in the middle of spring, which has been anything but the forward-moving, home-run-hitting period the Trojans hoped it would become. It is very hard to feel the Trojans have enough depth along their defensive front to contend for a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff berth. The Trojans have to bring depth into their program, and most people would say they don’t have it.

https://twitter.com/JayviarSuggs7/status/1788681515213246838

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire