USC loses to Tennessee in transfer portal battle for former Tulane WR Chris Brazzell

USC has lost a lot in this year’s transfer portal, but adding another receiver after losing three is a notable task for Lincoln Riley, who expects to field an explosive offense every year.

The Trojans and Riley reached out to former Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, according to Hayes Fawcett on Twitter. However, the Tennessee Volunteers and Josh Heupel beat out the Men of Troy for the

“>receiver portal prospect.

Vols Wire had more on the story.

Brazzell II is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout who was originally a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He played in only two games in his first season while redshirting, grabbing one pass for 11 yards.

This year as a redshirt freshman, he had 44 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns.

USC wasn’t the only school that battled Tennessee and reached out to Brazzell. 36 other schools reached out and contacted him, including Georgia, Washington, Michigan, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida, Clemson and Boise State among others.

