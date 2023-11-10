USC loses to BYU in a battle for a top-150 hoops prospect

On Monday, three-star combo guard Brooks Bahr announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars in the 2024 recruiting class. Bahr chose BYU out of a final five that also included Utah, Saint Mary’s, USC and Wake Forest.

During a 247Sports live stream of his announcement, Bahr initially picked up a USC hat before putting it back on the table and announcing he is headed to BYU.

Brooks plans to serve a LDS mission right out of high school and will join BYU in 2026.

Bahr hails from Keller, Texas. He is rated as the eighth-best prospect in the state of Texas and the 132nd-ranked player in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound combo guard averaged 21.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 3.7 assists per game as a junior last season.

USC can use that kind of high-octane offense when Boogie Ellis leaves the program. That’s why the loss in this particular recruitment stings to a certain degree.

NEWS: 2024 Top-150 guard Brooks Bahr tells me he’s committed to BYU and Mark Pope. Bahr is a well-rounded guard prospect out of Texas. Can get downhill off the drive, knockdown shots from the outside and is a willing playmaker with the ball in his hands. He chose BYU over USC,… pic.twitter.com/UlPDn2uKmd — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) November 6, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire