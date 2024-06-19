USC loses 5-star defensive end commitments on back-to-back days

As one of Notre Dame football’s biggest rivals, we are always watching what USC is doing on-and-off the field.

Over the last two days, they’ve seen two of their best commitments leave the Trojan’s 2025 recruiting class. First on Tuesday, it was Georgia’s Isaiah Gibson who is currently on an official visit to Ohio State.

On Wednesday it got worse for USC, as they lost yet another elite edge rusher in another Georgian, Justus Terry reopen the process and moved on. Gibson is ranked as the nation’s No. 36 overall player while Terry is the country’s No. 7 player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL Justus Terry has Decommitted from USC The No. 2 DL in the ‘25 class had been committed to the Trojans since March USC loses 5-Stars on the DL in back to back dayshttps://t.co/8kwvYtKOYt pic.twitter.com/unSEYU93CS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2024

Although the Irish aren’t major players in their of their recruitments, it’s always good to see USC struggling.

