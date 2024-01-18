USC loses by 15 at Arizona as the season just keeps getting worse

The USC men’s basketball team had hoped to play mid-January games against opponents such as the Arizona Wildcats with the whole nation watching. Arizona and USC were, after all, picked as the top two teams in the Pac-12 before the season began. When the schedule came out for the season, this game in Tucson stood out as a featured attraction and a possible battle for first place in the conference. Instead, it became something very different.

In a game which drew practically no national attention because of how off the radar screen USC is, the Trojans meekly fell to Arizona, 82-67, on Wednesday night. USC is now 2-5 in the Pac-12 and 8-10 overall. The Trojans’ only chance of making the NCAA Tournament will be to win four games in four days at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas in March.

USC lost this game in three places: at the foul line, on the glass, and in the backcourt. USC was minus-17 in free throw attempts (26-9) while allowing 21 offensive rebounds and committing 19 turnovers. No team is going to win when being that bad in that many key areas.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire