Will USC lose to either Notre Dame and Utah in upcoming two-game test?

Will USC lose to Notre Dame and/or Utah? The Trojans really need to win both games, so that they can enter November 9-0 and finish the regular season 11-1 with a split against Washington and Oregon. If USC has to sweep Washington and Oregon to finish 11-1, chances are it won’t happen. USC would miss the College Football Playoff.

We asked our Pac-12 panel for its insights.

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire said, “Notre Dame yes. Utah no. The USC defense won’t be fixed overnight and the Irish will put up points. Notre Dame’s defense is good enough to hold Caleb Williams in check. This has a chance to be a rout. The Trojans will beat Utah fairly easily, even if Cam Rising plays. He’ll be coming off a major knee injury and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be very effective.”

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire told us, “Honestly, I see USC winning both of those games at this point. The fault of the Trojans is on defense, so they will struggle against teams like Oregon and Washington. However, I don’t think that the Fighting Irish or Utes have explosive enough offenses to get them over the top, while USC absolutely has a good enough offense to outscore either opponent. I think USC beats both Utah and ND, but loses to both Oregon and Washington.”

My view:

No. The USC defense isn’t good, but can you look at the Notre Dame and Utah offenses and say those units are in a good position to fully exploit the Trojans’ defense? Notre Dame and Utah might score 31-34 points at most against USC, probably fewer. Since the Trojans are pretty much a lock for 30 as long as Caleb Williams isn’t hurt, I have to say I like USC’s chances in those two upcoming games. The matchups happen to be favorable. That doesn’t mean the Trojans will take advantage, but those teams are not supremely equipped to give USC headaches.

*

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire