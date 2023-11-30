USC looks for revenge from 2021 Gonzaga game which denied Trojans a Final Four spot

The USC Trojans face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Las Vegas on Saturday in a highly-anticipated matchup.

The Trojans just put up over 100 points against Eastern Washington on Wednesday night, and Andy Enfield sure hopes that offense can sustain itself.

With Gonzaga on tap, that 2021 matchup — the only one between these two programs — is a memory USC fans don’t love.

The Trojans lost to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight in 2021, ending their miraculous run just one win short of the Final Four.

In that game, Isaiah Mobley and Evan Mobley combined for 36 points with 12 rebounds, and Drew Peterson had 13 points.

Gonzaga scored 85 points in its victory, led by 23 from Drew Timme and 18 apiece from both Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs, both of whom are playing in the NBA right now.

USC went into halftime of that game down 49-30 and could never recover from that deficit. Andy Enfield is hoping the 2023-2024 Trojans come out of the gates firing on all cylinders this Saturday in Vegas.

This time around, it isn’t an Elite Eight showing, but this game will be a huge test for USC with Pac-12 Conference play right around the corner.

