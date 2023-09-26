Was USC looking ahead to Colorado in sloppy win over ASU? Yes … but that’s not the whole story

The USC Trojans were looking ahead to Colorado when they played Arizona State. When a good, talented college football team struggles against an opponent it should have dominated, we can reasonably conclude that a bunch of young athletes had their minds on the following week. It happens. This is part of the charm and the drama of college football. Kids look ahead instead of being focused on the task at hand.

This can be used as a reason to think USC is not in big trouble as a football team. It’s completely understandable, reasonable, and logical.

However: When we think about a lookahead game or a game in which the mental focus and overall clarity aren’t fully present, there is something important to keep in mind.

A letdown or lookahead game is especially understandable when a team is coming off a very taxing game the previous week.

Last year, USC played a very emotional and draining game versus Oregon State in Week 4. The Trojans then played relatively ordinary games the next two weeks in Week 5 versus Arizona State and Week 6 against Washington State. It was understandable that USC didn’t max out against ASU and Wazzu last year. That Oregon State game took a lot out of the Trojans. Their dip in focus and overall performance made sense.

This year, USC was coming off an idle week when it played Arizona State. USC had not been tested at all in its first three games of the season. This was not a situation in which USC had a mentally draining game one week and was then mentally exhausted the next week. This was a time in which USC should have been mentally fresh, but it wasn’t. It’s something to think about when we consider the mentality of this team and how much we should trust the coaching staff at this point.

