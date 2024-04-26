USC’s Lincoln Riley talks about Caleb Williams’ character at NFL draft

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, on site at the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit, told Rich Eisen what Caleb Williams has in common with his previous No. 1 draft picks, quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

We noted how much of an imprint Riley has made on the NFL draft:

“Here’s a fun fact for you: USC and Oklahoma are the only two college football programs to produce back-to-back No. 1 NFL draft picks. Phrased differently: USC and Lincoln Riley have produced the only pairs of No. 1 NFL draft picks in the history of football. USC’s back-to-back No. 1 picks were produced in the late 1960s. Half a century later, Riley produced back-to-back top picks. It’s quite a story.”

Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray are the back-to-back No. 1 picks Riley coached at Oklahoma. USC and Riley truly do stand alone in the history of football in that regard. We will now see if Caleb Williams can rise to a level of stature and achievement which is higher than what Mayfield and Murray — two good but not great NFL quarterbacks — have done.

