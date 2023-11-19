USC and Lincoln Riley are humiliated by UCLA — will it create necessary changes?

What a magnificent disaster it was for the USC Trojans in their regular-season finale against the UCLA Bruins. In what will likely be Caleb Williams’ last game as a Trojan and a college football player, USC showed no heart, no fight, no backbone, no toughness in a tissue-soft blowout loss to UCLA.

The Trojans bent the knee. They meekly submitted to UCLA’s physicality, aggression, and toughness. Time after time in this game, a UCLA player — it didn’t matter who — won a one-on-one matchup. Whether it was a lineman against another lineman, or a defensive back against a USC receiver, or a USC linebacker against a UCLA ball-carrier, or a USC defensive back against a UCLA pass catcher, the Bruin won the battle. The Trojan lost the battle.

A full game of these accumulated one-on-one losses led to a decisive UCLA conquest of USC, sending the Trojans to a 7-5 record and an offseason filled with questions.

There is no shortage of talking points after a loss such as this one. Let’s deal with some of the fallout and some of the tough conversations Lincoln Riley needs to have. We will obviously have a lot more to say about this in the coming days … and weeks … and months, until the 2024 season opener.

Let’s examine this mess instead of ignoring it:

THE BENNIE WYLIE PROBLEM

#USC's terrible first half vs UCLA is a massive indictment of strength coach Bennie Wylie https://t.co/uncRUnQhiu — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

DONTE WILLIAMS DID NOT HELP

Say goodbye to coach Donte Williams, who could never fix #USC's woeful secondary https://t.co/z37EJpdPzR — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

OFFENSIVE LINE COACH FAILED, TOO

We're going to have a Josh Henson conversation, too. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

HENSON'S FAILURE

Either Henson did an awful job with the talent he had this year, or he whiffed on every major portal acquisition by not evaluating prospects properly. Either way, it's a very bad look for USC and Henson. https://t.co/CY0KpFVTtK — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

BOTTOM LINE

The Cotton Bowl was supposed to be the humiliating moment which made Lincoln Riley see the light about cultivating toughness and accountability within his program. It did not do that. This game needs to do what the Cotton Bowl failed to do. #USC — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire