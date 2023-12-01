USC legend Reggie Bush inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

The College Football Hall of Fame welcomed its Class of 2023 earlier this week. There was no bigger name on the list than USC’s Reggie Bush, the man who won the 2005 Heisman Trophy with one of the most spectacular college football seasons of all time.

USC fans obviously want the 2005 Heisman to be returned to Reggie. He did earn it, after all. He did hear his name called on Heisman night in New York. He might as well have the trophy associated with that moment. It seems pointless to deprive him of it. Yet, while that Heisman drama lingers without final resolution, we can all agree that Bush is an immortal in the life and history of USC football. What he did as a Trojan, and what he did in 2005, will never be forgotten by USC fans.

The excellence of Reggie Bush spoke for itself. He helped Pete Carroll’s dynastic juggernaut win 34 straight games. He led USC to a national title and to consecutive appearances in the BCS National Championship Game.

The excellence itself was impressive, but what set Reggie Bush apart is how amazingly entertaining he was. Few players in the history of college football have been as electric on a football field as Reggie Bush. Zachariah Branch has given younger USC fans a taste — a small one — of what Reggie Bush was like on a weekly basis for multiple years at USC.

Bush’s swerving touchdown run against Fresno State in 2005 not only sealed his Heisman win; it reminded older USC fans of O.J. Simpson’s legendary cutback run on the same Coliseum field against UCLA in 1967.

With the passage of time, Reggie Bush’s feats have become larger, not smaller. His memories grow in power instead of fading away. This Hall of Fame induction serves as an affirmation of that reality.

Now give him his Heisman back!

Earned it on his own terms 5️⃣‼️ Congrats @ReggieBush on your induction into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class 👏‼️✌️ pic.twitter.com/uwEg9HZ5Fv — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 30, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire