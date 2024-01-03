USC legend Matt Leinart hints that another top QB could emerge on the NFL draft board

Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. put on a brilliant display of quarterback play during Monday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Texas. This season’s Heisman runner-up completed 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns, adding 31 rushing yards on three carries in the Huskies’ 37-31 victory.

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart was impressed with Penix’s performance. He raised the question of whether Penix should earn consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

“Michael Penix Jr. making a case to be the top pick in the draft?” Leinart posted on social media. “As pure a thrower I’ve ever seen.”

Penix finished second for the Heisman Trophy behind LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Entering the postseason, Penix completed 65.9% of his passes for 4,218 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. He is now 14-0 this season with the win against Texas. Washington has won 21 straight games under Penix. UW hasn’t lost since October 8, 2022.

Michael Penix will be able to cement his legacy next Monday against Michigan. If he has another great game, he could win the national title for Washington and the Pac-12.

Michael Penix Jr. as a righty will completely change how you view his throwing motion 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Fmf4kHx3RG — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) January 2, 2024

"I think he upgrades 13 NFL teams next week… The fact that it wasn't even a debate at the end for the Heisman just shows that people don't watch Washington football." — @joelklatt makes the case for Michael Penix Jr. pic.twitter.com/HBvX8hx2kq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 2, 2024

