USC legend Keyshawn Johnson rips Alex Grinch without mentioning his name

Keyshawn Johnson is a high-profile USC alumnus. He is a national sports commentator. He is a Rose Bowl MVP and champion. When he says something about USC, people notice. He has his opinions as a commentator, but he also wants USC football to matter. He has credibility within the specific context of USC because he has specifically done things to help the Trojans on the field. He knows what it takes to make this program better.

Over the weekend, when USC’s defense was collapsing against Cal, Keyshawn let loose in a simple tweet which didn’t even mention Alex Grinch by name.

Everyone knew what he was referring to.

Does Keyshawn’s tweet (shown below) mean Alex Grinch is gone? Not necessarily. It does mean, however, that prominent alumni are noticing and will not be happy at all if he is retained. This does paint the portrait of a political climate which is increasingly untenable for Grinch, who is certainly on the ropes as USC’s defensive coordinator. If the internal decision has not yet been made to fire him, he certainly has no more margin for error.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

I dislike our DC… — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) October 28, 2023

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire