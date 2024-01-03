USC lands top Division III wide receiver in the portal

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley have added another talented wide receiver to an already loaded and young room.

USC landed the commitment of Jaden Richardson, a San Mateo, Calif., native who spent four seasons with the Tufts football program in Massachusetts. Richardson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

In 2023, Richardson totaled 46 catches for 830 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking 2nd in his conference in the latter category. In 2022, he registered 41 catches for 666 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 20 touchdowns is a career program record while his 13 touchdowns in 2023 mark the second-highest single-season total in school history.

According to Sports Illustrated, Richardson had committed to Cal back on December 20, but obviously he has since rescinded that commitment as of the new year and committed to USC.

USC will be looking to replace NFL draft prospects Brendan Rice, Mario Williams and Tahj Washington in the offseason. The Trojans have some electric receivers for Miller Moss, but they can always use more depth at the position.

