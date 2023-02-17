If USC lands Duce Robinson, Trojans’ recruiting class would pass Oklahoma’s

If you want to rile people up, just mention a comparison of Lincoln Riley and USC to Brent Venables and Oklahoma. That will get people talking in the offseason. We now have a conversation topic which will raise the temperature in the room and get the blood flowing in Los Angeles and Norman.

College Sports Wire notes that if five-star tight end Duce Robinson — newly crystal-balled to USC in a recent projection from 247Sports — ends up playing for the Trojans, Lincoln Riley’s recruiting class ranking would rise above the ranking for Brent Venables’ superb class at Oklahoma.

From the article:

“Provided that Robinson signs with Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, it would give them a major boost in the recruiting rankings. Currently, USC holds the No. 12 class. Adding a third five-star recruit would bump them all the way to No. 4 just ahead of Riley’s old team, Oklahoma. The Trojans would only trail the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns.”

If you weren’t already emotionally invested in the outcome of this recruitment, this might seal the deal … which is what Riley hopes to do with Duce Robinson.

Stay tuned.

