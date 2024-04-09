USC lands a commitment from Romero Ison

USC has added another playmaker from the East Coast in Romero Ison. The Baltimore (Md.) City College High standout is listed as an athlete but will play receiver for the Trojans.

"It was great," Ison said of his visit to USC this past weekend. "I loved it. Practice was great. It was a great experience."

Ison felt a personal connection with the coaches and he really liked how they analyzed his game.

"It definitely was a lot different," he said. "After practice they sat me down and we went over my film and what I could do better. The other coaches never really did that with me. Then also I like the personnel they run. Their offense is based around the spread scheme too."

Ison, who runs the 100m in 10.85 seconds, chose the Trojans over Penn State and Pittsburgh. He was also scheduled to visit Kentucky on April 15th.

This past season Ison was credited with 1,438 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.

Ison is USC's fifth commitment this month and their second from the East region, joining Harry Dalton.