USC lands commitment from No. 1 prospect in 2020 class

Evan Mobley, the top prospect in the Class of 2020, announced on Monday afternoon that he has committed to USC to play his college ball.

This decision should surprise no one. Mobley’s brother, Isaiah, is a former five-star recruit and currently a freshman on USC’s team. His father, Eric, is heading into his second season as an assistant coach on Andy Enfield’s staff.

At 6-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Mobley is everything that you look for in a big man in modern basketball. He’s long and athletic, he is mobile on the perimeter, he’s skilled with a stroke out to about 17 feet and he has a high basketball IQ. There’s a very real chance that he will end up being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mobley is the first commitment for Enfield in the class.