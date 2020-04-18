USC lands another big commitment in St. John Bosco's Maximus Gibbs

Coach Clay Helton and the Trojans football program picked up a fourth commitment over the last five weeks. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

A momentous, month-long run on the recruiting trail continued for USC on Friday when the Trojans nabbed their fourth football commitment over the last five weeks.

Bellflower St. John Bosco High offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs became the eighth and biggest commitment yet to USC’s 2021 class. At least from a size perspective.

At 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, Gibbs would be the largest player on USC’s roster right now by 35 pounds, while only defensive end Connor Murphy (6-7) is taller.

Gibbs, who’s expected to play guard at USC, is one of the fastest-rising lineman prospects in the nation. He chose the Trojans over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

His commitment continues a stretch of recruiting success nearly unparalleled outside of the nation’s top programs. Four-star safety Anthony Beavers Jr. committed this week, not long after four-star running back Brandon Campbell and four-star safety Xamarion Gordon committed in the same week.

Gibbs’ commitment gives USC a top-10 class for the moment, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Gibbs, a three-star prospect, ranks 48th in California, from which seven of USC’s eight commitments in the 2021 class hail.

In a statement on Twitter, Gibbs expressed that it’s “been rough not seeing every college” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gibbs decided to make a decision anyway.