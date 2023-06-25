Can USC land three-star Texas native Braylon Conley?

Braylon Conley attends Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. The three-star cornerback is listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds.

Conley is ranked as the No. 469 overall player and the No. 42 cornerback in the country for this cycle, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s also the No. 79 player from the state of Texas.

Conley has already taken an official visit to USC and is expected to take a trip to Arkansas later this month.

He has approximately 30 scholarship offers. A partial listing of schools to offer him: USC, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Louisville, Maryland, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington.

Conley has a 4.36 grade point average and is considering engineering as a major

USC is in the midst of building an elite recruiting class for 2024. The Trojans have 12 commits and own a top-15-ranked class, per the 247Sports composite rankings. The Trojans have collected several four-star recruits in this class. Getting three-star depth pieces provides another important foundational dimension of a good recruiting haul.

2024 three-star CB Braylon Conley from Atascocita HS will announce his college commitment on June 30 #txhsfb https://t.co/o926snGspN — Marcus Gutierrez (@MarcG14Line) June 23, 2023

Drelon Miller and Braylon Conley to USC? pic.twitter.com/i74KdHpqNe — B1G Mackk ✌🏾 (@__Mackk__) June 23, 2023

